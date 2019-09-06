Species Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

$34.99
Details
Charged with pulse-pounding suspense, ingenious special effects from Richard Edlund and a first-rate cast including Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger and introducing Natasha Henstridge, Species is an adrenaline-charged thrill-ride you’ll never forget.
When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able to fulfill her horrific purpose: to mate with unsuspecting men and produce offspring that could destroy mankind. As her deadly biological clock ticks rapidly, Fitch and his team are hurled into a desperate battle in which the fate of humanity itself hangs in the balance!
Special Features
- Disc One
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Film's Interpositive
- Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson
- Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.
- Disc Two
- NEW Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews With Director Roger Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak, Production Designer John Muto, Composer Christopher Young, Creature Designer Steve Johnson, and more
- From Sil To Eve – An Interview With Actress Natasha Henstridge
- Engineering Life
- H.R. Giger At Work
- The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery
- Designing A Hybrid
- Theatrical Trailer
- Alternate Ending
- Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A
- Runtime: 108
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
Cast: Alfred Molina | Ben Kingsley | Forest Whitaker | Marg Helgenberger | Michael Madsen | Michelle Williams | Natasha Henstridge
Directors: Roger Donaldson
Project Name: Species
