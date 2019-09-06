Share Page Support Us
Species Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

Species Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
View larger

Details

Charged with pulse-pounding suspense, ingenious special effects from Richard Edlund and a first-rate cast including Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger and introducing Natasha Henstridge, Species is an adrenaline-charged thrill-ride you’ll never forget.

When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able to fulfill her horrific purpose: to mate with unsuspecting men and produce offspring that could destroy mankind. As her deadly biological clock ticks rapidly, Fitch and his team are hurled into a desperate battle in which the fate of humanity itself hangs in the balance!

Special Features

  • Disc One
  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Film's Interpositive
  • Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson
  • Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.
  • Disc Two
  • NEW Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews With Director Roger Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak, Production Designer John Muto, Composer Christopher Young, Creature Designer Steve Johnson, and more
  • From Sil To Eve – An Interview With Actress Natasha Henstridge
  • Engineering Life
  • H.R. Giger At Work
  • The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery
  • Designing A Hybrid
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Alternate Ending
  • Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 108
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English

Cast: Alfred Molina | Ben Kingsley | Forest Whitaker | Marg Helgenberger | Michael Madsen | Michelle Williams | Natasha Henstridge
Directors: Roger Donaldson
Project Name: Species

