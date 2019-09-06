Species Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $34.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Charged with pulse-pounding suspense, ingenious special effects from Richard Edlund and a first-rate cast including Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger and introducing Natasha Henstridge, Species is an adrenaline-charged thrill-ride you’ll never forget.

When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able to fulfill her horrific purpose: to mate with unsuspecting men and produce offspring that could destroy mankind. As her deadly biological clock ticks rapidly, Fitch and his team are hurled into a desperate battle in which the fate of humanity itself hangs in the balance!

Special Features

Disc One

NEW 4K Scan Of The Film's Interpositive

Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson

Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.

Disc Two

NEW Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews With Director Roger Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak, Production Designer John Muto, Composer Christopher Young, Creature Designer Steve Johnson, and more

From Sil To Eve – An Interview With Actress Natasha Henstridge

Engineering Life

H.R. Giger At Work

The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery

Designing A Hybrid

Theatrical Trailer

Alternate Ending

Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Runtime: 108

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Subtitles: English

Language: English

Cast: Alfred Molina | Ben Kingsley | Forest Whitaker | Marg Helgenberger | Michael Madsen | Michelle Williams | Natasha Henstridge

Directors: Roger Donaldson

Project Name: Species

