The Crow (2024 film) (2024)

Davis Film, Hassell Free Productions, Lionsgate, Pressman Film, The Electric Shadow Company

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of The Crow in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, The Crow also stars Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Jordan Bolger, Isabella Wei, Sami Bouajila, David Bowles, Jim High, Dukagjin Podrimaj and Paul A Maynard.