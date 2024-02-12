Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Re-Release Opens in Theaters (2024)

Lucasfilm

On May 3, 2024, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace returns to theaters for the film’s 25th anniversary. The Phantom Menace, Episode I of the Star Wars saga and the first film in the prequel trilogy, was originally released on May 19, 1999. Written and directed by George Lucas, it introduced the world to young Anakin Skywalker, Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Padmé Amidala, and the evil Sith duo, Darth Sidious and Darth Maul. The movie went on to become a landmark in the development of visual effects and one of the highest grossing films of all time.