DC Comics Justice League 18 x 12 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C07]

12 x 18 inch Canvas Art Wrap SKU: 201015-82314-1

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art

Studio: DC Entertainment | Trev

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

DC Comics Justice League 18 x 12 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. The beautiful print features Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, Green Arrow and others. It is reminiscent of Alex Ross work on Kingdom Come.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

Specifications

Size: 12 x 18 x 1.375 in

Material: Mounted Canvas



Characters: Aquaman | Batman | Green Arrow | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman

Subject: Justice League

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | Stretched Canvas | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Trev