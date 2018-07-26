Dark Horse Game of Thrones Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Figure

View larger $24.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

Details

Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) is a warrior of House Tarth, vassals to House Baratheon. Unusually tall and muscular, she is a skilled fighter. Upon winning a tournament among King Renly’s men, she is made Kingsguard. Brienne becomes the sworn sword of Catelyn Stark, and is tasked with escorting the captured Jaime Lannister back to King’s Landing. She is given a new suit of armor and a Valyrian steel sword reforged from Eddard Stark’s great sword, Ice. This armor is reproduced on the Dark Horse 8 inch tall figure, with all the impeccable details accounted for.

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears and creases.

Special Features

Made in USA

Officially licensed from the HBO series

Impeccably detailed sculpture

Features her Valyrian steel sword

Depicts Brienne in her new suit of armor

Specifications

Size: 8 in

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner

Characters: Brienne of Tarth

Project Name: Game of Thrones

