Dark Horse Game of Thrones Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Figure

View larger

$24.99

$16.97


6 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180726-74249-1
UPC: 761568285758
Part No: 28-575
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011
Rating: TV-MA
Details

Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) is a warrior of House Tarth, vassals to House Baratheon. Unusually tall and muscular, she is a skilled fighter. Upon winning a tournament among King Renly’s men, she is made Kingsguard. Brienne becomes the sworn sword of Catelyn Stark, and is tasked with escorting the captured Jaime Lannister back to King’s Landing. She is given a new suit of armor and a Valyrian steel sword reforged from Eddard Stark’s great sword, Ice. This armor is reproduced on the Dark Horse 8 inch tall figure, with all the impeccable details accounted for.

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears and creases.

Special Features

  • Made in USA
  • Officially licensed from the HBO series
  • Impeccably detailed sculpture
  • Features her Valyrian steel sword
  • Depicts Brienne in her new suit of armor

Specifications

  • Size: 8 in

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner
Characters: Brienne of Tarth
Project Name: Game of Thrones

