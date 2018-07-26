Share Page Support Us
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Conleth Hill as Lord Varys Figure

Dark Horse Game of Thrones Conleth Hill as Lord Varys Figure
View larger

$24.99

$20.97


6 in stock


Details

Varys, a cunning spymaster and manipulator, influences the intrigue and ever-shifting alliances that weave through HBO’s adaptation Game of Thrones.

Working secretly in support of Daenerys and bonding with Tyrion are part of Varys’s strategy, but he has a surprise or two left up his voluminous sleeves!

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.

Special Features

  • Officially licensed from the HBO series
  • Impeccably detailed sculpture
  • Packaged in deluxe window box

Specifications

  • Size: 8.25 in

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner
Characters: Lord Varys
Project Name: Game of Thrones

