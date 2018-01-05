Dia de Muertos – The Day of the Dead 24 X 36 inch Poster

View larger $13.98 $8.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

The Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember loved ones who have died, and to help support their spiritual journey.

