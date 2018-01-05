Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Dia de Muertos – The Day of the Dead 24 X 36 inch Poster

Dia de Muertos – The Day of the Dead 24 X 36 inch Poster
View larger

$13.98

$8.90


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171203-68721-1
Part No: 51471R 10585
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember loved ones who have died, and to help support their spiritual journey.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Related Items

Wolfen Blu-ray
The Laughing Policeman
Blood Feast Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
The Illustrated Man Blu-ray
Kung Fu Zombies 7 Movie Collection DVD Set
Imagination Stars and Trees at Night 36 x 24 inch Art Poster
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD
Stranger Things – Music from Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix Original Series [CD]
Alien Anthology 6-Disc Blu-ray Set – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 & Alien Resurrection

Categories

Art & Creativity | Horror | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *