Dia de Muertos – The Day of the Dead 24 X 36 inch Poster

$13.98
$8.90
Part No: 51471R 10585
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember loved ones who have died, and to help support their spiritual journey.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Related Items
Categories
Art & Creativity | Horror | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Zombie Films