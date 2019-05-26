It’s Alive Trilogy 3-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray Boxed Set

View larger $49.97 $36.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Experience Larry Cohen’s It’s Alive trilogy like never before in high definition!

It’s newborn and … It’s Alive … and murder is what it knows best! A proud couple’s bundle of joy is really a newborn terror in filmmaker Larry Cohen’s cautionary cult hit that tapped into environmental fears. The horror grows when multiple child monsters rampage in the first sequel It Lives Again as two brave parents try to stop them by becoming the bait for their spree. The now global mutants are rounded up and relocated to a far-flung island in It’s Alive III: Island of the Alive. Will a parent’s greatest nightmare become the world’s gravest fear? Find out … if you dare.

Special Features

Disc One: It's Alive

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements

NEW Cohen’s Alive: Looking Back At The It’s Alive Films Featuring Interviews With Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen, Actors James Dixon, Michael Moriarty And Laurene Landon, and More

NEW It’s Alive At The Nuart: The 40th Anniversary Screening With Larry Cohen

Audio Commentary with Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen

Radio Spots

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Two: It Lives Again

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements

Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Three: It’s Alive 3: Island Of The Alive

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements

NEW Interview With Special Effects Makeup Designer Steve Neill

Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen

Trailer

Still Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 277

Cast: Andrew Duggan | Guy Stockwell | James Dixon | John P. Ryan | Michael Ansara | Sharon Farrell

Directors: Larry Cohen

Project Name: Island of the Alive | It Lives Again | It's Alive

