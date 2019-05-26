It’s Alive Trilogy 3-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray Boxed Set

$49.97
Details
Experience Larry Cohen’s It’s Alive trilogy like never before in high definition!
It’s newborn and … It’s Alive … and murder is what it knows best! A proud couple’s bundle of joy is really a newborn terror in filmmaker Larry Cohen’s cautionary cult hit that tapped into environmental fears. The horror grows when multiple child monsters rampage in the first sequel It Lives Again as two brave parents try to stop them by becoming the bait for their spree. The now global mutants are rounded up and relocated to a far-flung island in It’s Alive III: Island of the Alive. Will a parent’s greatest nightmare become the world’s gravest fear? Find out … if you dare.
Special Features
- Disc One: It's Alive
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements
- NEW Cohen’s Alive: Looking Back At The It’s Alive Films Featuring Interviews With Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen, Actors James Dixon, Michael Moriarty And Laurene Landon, and More
- NEW It’s Alive At The Nuart: The 40th Anniversary Screening With Larry Cohen
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen
- Radio Spots
- TV Spots
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
- Disc Two: It Lives Again
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
- Disc Three: It’s Alive 3: Island Of The Alive
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements
- NEW Interview With Special Effects Makeup Designer Steve Neill
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen
- Trailer
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Runtime: 277
Cast: Andrew Duggan | Guy Stockwell | James Dixon | John P. Ryan | Michael Ansara | Sharon Farrell
Directors: Larry Cohen
Project Name: Island of the Alive | It Lives Again | It's Alive
