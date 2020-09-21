Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jaws Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (2014)

Jaws Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (2014)
View larger
Jaws Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (2014)
Jaws Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (2014)

$26.99

$23.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200921-82009-1
UPC: 602547138415
Part No: B0022451-01
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Roy Scheider | Steven Spielberg  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975
Item Release Date: December 25, 2014
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Vinyl reissue of the original motion picture soundtrack. John Williams composed the film’s score, which earned him an Academy Award and was later ranked the sixth greatest score by the American Film Institute. The main “shark” theme, a simple alternating pattern of two notes-variously became a classic piece of suspense music, synonymous with approaching danger (see leading-tone). Williams described the theme as “grinding away at you, just as a shark would do, instinctual, relentless, unstoppable.”

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Chris Rebello | Jay Mello | Jeffrey Kramer | Jonathan Filley | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Susan Backlinie | Ted Grossman
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Jaws
Authors: Peter Benchley
Composers: John Williams

Related Items

Species Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert (July 19, 1972)
AMC The Walking Dead Original Soundtrack Volume 1
Modern Screen Magazine (May 1950) June Allyson 190121
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
Kick-Ass Red Mist 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
The Best Man – Movie Tie-In Paperback First Edition (April 1964)
Vampirella 90-Pack Red Foil Stamped Topps Trading Card Set Featuring Art by Frank Frazetta, John Bolton and Many More (1995)
Johnny Cash in Concert at San Quentin Prison – Vinyl

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *