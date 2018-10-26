Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Phantasm Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

Phantasm Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl
View larger

$34.99

$30.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 181026-76766-1
UPC: 616892286844
Part No: MOND-057
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Don Coscarelli  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1979
Item Release Date: June 23, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Available on Vinyl for the first time in over 35 Years, Mondo is honored to re-issue Fred Myrow & Malcolm Seagrave’s iconic soundtrack to Don Coscarelli’s horror classic Phantasm. Pressed on 180 gram vinyl, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative and featuring all new liner notes by the film’s Writer / Director, this re-issue is a must have for Horror fans.

Special Features

  • Deluxe Gatefold, 180 Gram Black Wax LP
  • Newly Commissioned Art Work by Phantom City Creative

Playlists

  • Main Title
    Welcome to Morningside / Hand in Box
    Mineshaft Chase
    Phantasmagoria / Silver Sphere Disco
    Hearse Inferno
    Cemetery Spectres
    Spacegate to Infinity
    Jody at Morningside / Just a Dream?
    Phantasm Atmosphere
    The Tall Man on Main Street
    Funeral Organ / Dwarf in Hearse
    Under the Car
    Mike on the Road
    Hearse Chase
    Overturned Ice Cream Truck
    End of the Game
    Or is it? (Outtakes)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Kathy Lester | Kenneth V. Jones | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Reggie Bannister
Directors: Don Coscarelli
Project Name: Phantasm
Composers: Fred Myrow | Malcolm Seagrave

Related Items

Aliens Powerloader Apparel
Avengers: Infinity War Portrait Collage Chart 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 15241
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Collage 23 x 34 inch Movie Poster
The Dark Knight Rises 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Friday the 13th Parts 2 and 3: Music from the Motion Pictures by Harry Manfredini – Limited Edition
The Avengers Assembled Captain America in Front 24 x 36 Inch Comics Poster
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark
The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Don Peake
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Mondo | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *