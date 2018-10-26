Phantasm Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

View larger $34.99 $30.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1979

Item Release Date: June 23, 2015

Rating: R

Available on Vinyl for the first time in over 35 Years, Mondo is honored to re-issue Fred Myrow & Malcolm Seagrave’s iconic soundtrack to Don Coscarelli’s horror classic Phantasm. Pressed on 180 gram vinyl, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative and featuring all new liner notes by the film’s Writer / Director, this re-issue is a must have for Horror fans.

Deluxe Gatefold, 180 Gram Black Wax LP

Newly Commissioned Art Work by Phantom City Creative

Main Title

Welcome to Morningside / Hand in Box

Mineshaft Chase

Phantasmagoria / Silver Sphere Disco

Hearse Inferno

Cemetery Spectres

Spacegate to Infinity

Jody at Morningside / Just a Dream?

Phantasm Atmosphere

The Tall Man on Main Street

Funeral Organ / Dwarf in Hearse

Under the Car

Mike on the Road

Hearse Chase

Overturned Ice Cream Truck

End of the Game

Or is it? (Outtakes)

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Kathy Lester | Kenneth V. Jones | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Reggie Bannister

Directors: Don Coscarelli

Project Name: Phantasm

Composers: Fred Myrow | Malcolm Seagrave

