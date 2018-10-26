Phantasm Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

$34.99
$30.97
UPC: 616892286844
Part No: MOND-057
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1979
Item Release Date: June 23, 2015
Rating: R
Details
Available on Vinyl for the first time in over 35 Years, Mondo is honored to re-issue Fred Myrow & Malcolm Seagrave’s iconic soundtrack to Don Coscarelli’s horror classic Phantasm. Pressed on 180 gram vinyl, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative and featuring all new liner notes by the film’s Writer / Director, this re-issue is a must have for Horror fans.
Special Features
- Deluxe Gatefold, 180 Gram Black Wax LP
- Newly Commissioned Art Work by Phantom City Creative
Playlists
- Main Title
Welcome to Morningside / Hand in Box
Mineshaft Chase
Phantasmagoria / Silver Sphere Disco
Hearse Inferno
Cemetery Spectres
Spacegate to Infinity
Jody at Morningside / Just a Dream?
Phantasm Atmosphere
The Tall Man on Main Street
Funeral Organ / Dwarf in Hearse
Under the Car
Mike on the Road
Hearse Chase
Overturned Ice Cream Truck
End of the Game
Or is it? (Outtakes)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Kathy Lester | Kenneth V. Jones | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Reggie Bannister
Directors: Don Coscarelli
Project Name: Phantasm
Composers: Fred Myrow | Malcolm Seagrave
