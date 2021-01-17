Share Page Support Us
Set of 21 Original Press Photos Rod Steiger, Robert Duvall, Robert Mitchum, Laurel & Hardy, Universal Monsters + More [983]

$79.99

$49.70


1 in stock


picsSKU: 210117-84438-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Set of 21 Original Press Photos Rod Steiger, Robert Duvall, Rober Mitchum, Laurel & Hardy, Universal Monsters, Wolf Man, Frankenstein, The Gill Man, The Wizard of Oz + More.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in


Characters: Frankenstein | The Mummy | Wolf Man

