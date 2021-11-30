Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]

View larger $13.41

This sexy publicity photo of iconic actress Pam Grier was taken in December 1978. That was just after the 1977 release of Greased Lightning, in which she starred opposite comedian Richard Pryor, and prior her work in the television mini-series Roots: The Next Generations, which originally aired in 1979.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

