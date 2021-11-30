Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]

Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211130-97966-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211130-97966-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]

This sexy publicity photo of iconic actress Pam Grier was taken in December 1978. That was just after the 1977 release of Greased Lightning, in which she starred opposite comedian Richard Pryor, and prior her work in the television mini-series Roots: The Next Generations, which originally aired in 1979.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Star Trek Trading Card Set (1992) Impel Company [1246]
Funko POP The Lord of the Rings Grishnakh Vinyl Figure 2019 Convention Limited Edition 636
Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers Blu-ray
Playboy Magazine (July 1990) Sharon Stone, Quincy Jones, Alex Haley [E23]
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition + Poster
Mixed Set of 3 Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G10]
Child’s Play Original 1988 Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Cinescape Magazine (January 2003) Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Puppet Master: The Soundtrack Collection 5-CD Box Set
The Masque of the Red Death Original Press Photo (1964) [C26]
Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3SKU: 211130-97966-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 211130-97966-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New