The Matrix Original Motion Picture Score Music by Don Davis 3-LP Complete Edition

$35.09
$31.90
3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 231212-112524
UPC: 888072409385
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The science fiction masterpiece has captured the imagination of another generation with news of a new Matrix film. Expanded to 44 tracks, this deluxe 3 LP set is housed in a stunning new art design. Also included are classic film stills and an exclusive new interview with composer Don Davis.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    3