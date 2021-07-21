Justice DC Comics (No. #11, June 2007) Alex Ross Cover [U18]

- Authors Alex Ross | Jim Krueger
- Artists Alex Ross | Doug Braithwaite
- Characters Green Lantern
- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment
- Original Release Date: June 1, 2007
- More: Alex Ross | Green Lantern
Justice DC Comics (No. #11, June 2007) Alex Ross Cover. Artwork by Alex Ross and Doug Braithwaite, Story by Jim Krueger and Alex Ross.
Item has minor wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
