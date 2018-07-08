Sex and Zen & A Bullet in the Head: The Essential Guide to Hong Kong’s Mind-bending Films

Softcover Book SKU: 180708-74024-1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Far from the orbit of Planet Hollywood, the new cinema of Hong Kong beckons.

Gone are the flying pigtails and contrived fist-thuds of your father’s favorite chopsockies. These are punch-straight entertainers, movies juddering with the excitement that put the “motion” in motion pictures. Dodge a thousand bullets as you contemplate the heroic gangster-knights of Master Director John Woo. Watch international superstar Jackie Chan perform action-comedy on the edge of peril.

Wrap your imagination in the fantasy of director Tsui Hark, who proffers comely ghosts floating on silk, otherworldly romance, and no-joke witches and demons. And there’s much more! Fighting femme flicks featuring fatales hiking up their designer dresses and bouncing spike heels off the bad guy’s forehead. Stylish tragedies rivaling the best of Hollywood noir. Brain-boiling monster weirdies to delight the grindhouse faithful. Subtitles that mangle the English language into fabulous new mutations.

The item is in very good condition, with some wear on the cover, slight edge creases and corner bends.

Specifications

