Steven Soderbergh’s The Underneath Special Edition Blu-ray

Steven Soderbergh’s The Underneath Special Edition Blu-ray
$24.99
$20.97
3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210313-85662-1
UPC: 738329251345
Part No: K25134
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

From Steven Soderbergh, the legendary director of Out of Sight, The Limey, Erin Brockovich, Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike, comes this neo-noir thriller based on the novel Criss Cross by Don Tracy. Peter Gallagher (Sex, Lies, and Videotape), Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), Alison Elliott (The Spitfire Grill), Joe Don Baker (Framed), William Fichtner (Go), Adam Trese (Laws of Gravity), Paul Dooley (Breaking Away), Shelley Duvall (The Shining) and Anjanette Comer (The Appaloosa) set the stage for passion, danger, betrayal and murder in this provocative crime drama. A charming drifter (Gallagher) returns to his “home,” where he makes a desperate and very dangerous deal in order to reclaim his ex-girlfriend (Elliott). When passion ignites into obsession, a treacherous game of “who can you trust?” spins a deadly web of intrigue and murder—from which no one escapes unscathed.

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian and Critic Peter Tonguette
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Runtime: 99 min
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
