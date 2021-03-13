Steven Soderbergh’s The Underneath Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $24.99

From Steven Soderbergh, the legendary director of Out of Sight, The Limey, Erin Brockovich, Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike, comes this neo-noir thriller based on the novel Criss Cross by Don Tracy. Peter Gallagher (Sex, Lies, and Videotape), Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), Alison Elliott (The Spitfire Grill), Joe Don Baker (Framed), William Fichtner (Go), Adam Trese (Laws of Gravity), Paul Dooley (Breaking Away), Shelley Duvall (The Shining) and Anjanette Comer (The Appaloosa) set the stage for passion, danger, betrayal and murder in this provocative crime drama. A charming drifter (Gallagher) returns to his “home,” where he makes a desperate and very dangerous deal in order to reclaim his ex-girlfriend (Elliott). When passion ignites into obsession, a treacherous game of “who can you trust?” spins a deadly web of intrigue and murder—from which no one escapes unscathed.

Special Features

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian and Critic Peter Tonguette

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 99 min

Audio: 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

