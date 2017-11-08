Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie

$16.98
Item Release Date: July 22, 2008
The original score soundtrack to the all new feature DVD film from Warner Bros./DC Animation, Batman: Gotham Knight. This thrilling anime-inspired film consists of six spellbinding tales from diverse creators, including Batman Begins screenwriter David S. Goyer, that are directed by some of Japan’s most acclaimed anime filmmakers. Composers Christopher Drake, (Hellboy Animated Features),Robert Kral, (Superman: Doomsday, Angel) and Kevin Manthei (Justice League: New Frontier) bring these complex stories to life with a thrilling, emotionally-charged score that probes the depths of Batman’s tortured soul.
- Main Titles / Intro / Interlude / Punk Skater / Trouble At The Dock (2:28)
Living Shadow / Living Shadow Finale (1:45)
Skater Girl / Trouble In the City (0:50)
Batmonster Appears / Batmonster Do-Over / Batmonster Finale (2:18)
Rooftop Robbery / Robobat (1:44)
Have I Got A Story For You Finale (1:35)
Crossfire (4:49)
Inferno (5:48)
New Device (1:22)
Trigger A Device / As Good As Your Drive (1:10)
A Russian In His Grave / It Works Too Well (3:53)
In Darkness Dwells Intro (1:00)
Gordon's Cannibal / Ghost Station (3:00)
Epidermolytic Hyperkeratosis (0:43)
Killer Croc / Hallucinations / Scarecrow Interrupted (3:19)
Escape And End (1:45)
Working Through Pain / The Fall (1:46)
Bazaar (0:26)
There Is Another / Training (2:46)
Rejected And Despised (1:30)
Painless Fight/ I Can?t (3:23)
Parents Killed (0:54)
Gun Attraction / Park Killing (1:26)
Gordon / Batman / The Train (6:14)
His Life's Quest (0:56)
End Credits Suite (5:02) by: Christopher Drake | Kevin Manthei | Robert J. Kral
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alanna Ubach | Corey Burton | Corey Padnos | Crystal Scales | Gary Dourdan | George Newbern | Hynden Walch | Jason Marsden | Kevin Conroy | Scott Menville
Directors: Futoshi Higashide | Yasuhiro Aoki
Contributors: Christopher Drake | Kevin Manthei | Robert J. Kral
Project Name: Batman: Gotham Knight
