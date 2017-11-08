Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie

Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie
View larger
Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie
Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie

$16.98

$13.79


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68222-1
UPC: 826924107423
Part No: LLLCD1074
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Walt Disney Records
Item Release Date: July 22, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The original score soundtrack to the all new feature DVD film from Warner Bros./DC Animation, Batman: Gotham Knight. This thrilling anime-inspired film consists of six spellbinding tales from diverse creators, including Batman Begins screenwriter David S. Goyer, that are directed by some of Japan’s most acclaimed anime filmmakers. Composers Christopher Drake, (Hellboy Animated Features),Robert Kral, (Superman: Doomsday, Angel) and Kevin Manthei (Justice League: New Frontier) bring these complex stories to life with a thrilling, emotionally-charged score that probes the depths of Batman’s tortured soul.

Playlists

  • Main Titles / Intro / Interlude / Punk Skater / Trouble At The Dock (2:28)
    Living Shadow / Living Shadow Finale (1:45)
    Skater Girl / Trouble In the City (0:50)
    Batmonster Appears / Batmonster Do-Over / Batmonster Finale (2:18)
    Rooftop Robbery / Robobat (1:44)
    Have I Got A Story For You Finale (1:35)
    Crossfire (4:49)
    Inferno (5:48)
    New Device (1:22)
    Trigger A Device / As Good As Your Drive (1:10)
    A Russian In His Grave / It Works Too Well (3:53)
    In Darkness Dwells Intro (1:00)
    Gordon's Cannibal / Ghost Station (3:00)
    Epidermolytic Hyperkeratosis (0:43)
    Killer Croc / Hallucinations / Scarecrow Interrupted (3:19)
    Escape And End (1:45)
    Working Through Pain / The Fall (1:46)
    Bazaar (0:26)
    There Is Another / Training (2:46)
    Rejected And Despised (1:30)
    Painless Fight/ I Can?t (3:23)
    Parents Killed (0:54)
    Gun Attraction / Park Killing (1:26)
    Gordon / Batman / The Train (6:14)
    His Life's Quest (0:56)
    End Credits Suite (5:02)   by: Christopher Drake | Kevin Manthei | Robert J. Kral

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alanna Ubach | Corey Burton | Corey Padnos | Crystal Scales | Gary Dourdan | George Newbern | Hynden Walch | Jason Marsden | Kevin Conroy | Scott Menville
Directors: Futoshi Higashide | Yasuhiro Aoki
Contributors: Christopher Drake | Kevin Manthei | Robert J. Kral
Project Name: Batman: Gotham Knight

Related Items

Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure
Atari Missile Command Fleece Blanket
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Kong: Skull Island Landsat Image King Kong Apparel
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Conspiracy Theory
The Wiz Original Cast Album – Winner 7 Tony Awards
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation

Categories

Action | Animation | CD | Comic Based | Crime | DC Entertainment | Family | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *