Ennio Morricone Themes: Psycho Deluxe Gatefold Vinyl Compilation (2020)

Psycho is the second in a series of five double vinyl releases that bring together some of Ennio Morricone’s greatest soundtrack music. Each collection centres on a different movie genre, together they allow the listener to rediscover the unmatched genius of the greatest movie composer of all time. The Maestro.This collection is dedicated to Morricone’s work with Italian directors spanning the late 1960s up to the 1980s. These scores accompany some darkly dramatic films, some veering into the realms of horror. The music highlights the psychological tension within the films and contrasts with his work in the USA during the same era. This is Morricone where he feels truly at home, working with the nuances and drama of the Italian psyche as laid bare by Italian filmmakers.Starting 70 years ago as an arranger for the piece Mamma Bianca, Ennio Morricone is the emperor of scores and soundtracks. Morricone has always been a huge influence for the likes of Hans Zimmer, Danger Mouse, Muse, Metallica and many more musicians. He’s one of the most successful composers of all-time, selling over 70 million records and winning dozens of awards.

This beautiful edition includes music from movies including The Secret, A Quiet Place in the Country, Devil in the Brain, Sonic Dimensions, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down, Violent City, The Infernal Trio, Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, Copkiller, Night Flight from Moscow, Short Night of Glass Dolls, and Behold Man – The Survivors.

Psycho is available as a limited edition of 3000 individually numbered copies

Printed on translucent red vinyl

The package includes a 4-page insert with liner notes written by Claudio Fuiano

The gatefold sleeve contains a red-spot varnish on the outside

Gatefold includes images of iconic movie posters on the inside

Number of Discs: 2



Composers: Ennio Morricone

Subject: A Quiet Place in the Country | Behold Man - The Survivors | Copkiller | Devil in the Brain | Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion | Night Flight from Moscow | Short Night of Glass Dolls | Sonic Dimensions | The Infernal Trio | The Secret | Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down | Violent City

