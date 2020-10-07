Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

$39.99

$36.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 201007-82226-1
UPC: 5053760041108
Part No: DW116
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Donald Pleasence  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: October 13, 1989
Item Release Date: August 9, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers has again been freshly remastered by composer Alan Howarth for this first vinyl reissue in 30 years. He once again take the familiar Halloween blueprint but expands it greatly utilizing layers of synths to create a fresh take on something that is familiar to all fans of the franchise.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180g Orange vinyl & housed inside a 425gsm gatefold jacket
  • Featuring original artwork by Randy Ortiz
  • Liner notes by J. Blake Fichera

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Danielle Harris | Donald Pleasence | Ellie Cornell
Directors: Dominique Othenin-Girard
Composers: Alan Howarth
Project Name: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Related Items

The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
The Films of Roger Corman: Brilliance on a Budget Paperback (1984) [193159]
Femme Fatales Magazine Sally Kirkland, Cameron Diaz, June Wilkinson (Vol 3 No 1, Summer 1994) [8897]
The G-String Murders by Gypsy Rose Lee (Bestseller Mystery, No. B42)
The Movie Art of Syd Mead: Visual Futurist
The Swimmer Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition (June 1968) X-1850 51101850060
H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come
Traitor DVD
Frank Frazetta The Brain Painting 24 x 36 Inch Fantasy Art Poster
David Cronenberg’s Rabid Special Slipcover Edition – Shout Factory

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Sequels | Thrillers | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *