The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

Details
The Sting takes place in Chicago during September 1936. The film centers on a young con man (Robert Redford) seeking revenge for his murdered partner (Robert Earl Jones) teams up with a master of the big con (Paul Newman) to win a fortune from a criminal banker (Robert Shaw).
The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features music by Scott Joplin, conducted and adapted Marvin Hamlisch.
Playlists
- Solace (Orchestra Version) by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
3:35
- The Entertainer (Orchestra Version) by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
3:03
- Easy Winners by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:44
- Hooker's Hooker by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:49
- Luther by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
3:10
- Pineapple Rag / Gladiolus Rag by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:32
- The Entertainer (Piano Version) by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:34
- The Glove by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
1:50
- Little Girl by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:02
- Pineapple Rag by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:37
- Merry Go Round Music: (Listen To The Mockingbird/ Darling Nellie Gray/ Turkey In The Straw) by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
2:45
- Solace (Piano Version) by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
3:34
- The Entertainer / Rag Time Dance by: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin
3:41
Cast: Charles Dierkop | Charles Durning | Dana Elcar | Dimitra Arliss | Eileen Brennan | Harold Gould | Jack Kehoe | James Sloyan | John Heffernan | Lee Paul | Paul Newman | Ray Walston | Robert Earl Jones | Robert Redford | Robert Shaw
Directors: George Roy Hill
