Diamonds Are Forever VHS, Dr. No VHS & From Russia With Love VHS

View larger $11.00

$10.00 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock VHS

SKU: 221119-104306

Weight: 3.2 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



VHS editions of Diamonds Are Forever, Dr. No and From Russia With Love.

Sleeves have minor bends and wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Related Items