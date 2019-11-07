Robocop 23 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1987) [9337]

View larger $43.99 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1

Poster SKU: 191107-79685-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1987

Rating: R

Details

Robocop 23 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1987).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Dan O'Herlihy | Del Zamora | Edward Edwards | Felton Perry | Jesse D. Goins | Kurtwood Smith | Leeza Gibbons | Michael Gregory | Miguel Ferrer | Nancy Allen | Paul McCrane | Peter Weller | Ray Wise | Robert DoQui | Ronny Cox

Directors: Paul Verhoeven

Project Name: RoboCop

