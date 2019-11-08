Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]

$39.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Adventure | Drama | History
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: November 18, 1959
Rating: PG
Details
Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 23x33 in
Cast: Charlton Heston | Haya Harareet | Hugh Griffith | Jack Hawkins | Stephen Boyd
Directors: William Wyler
Project Name: Ben-Hur
