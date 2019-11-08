Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]

View larger $39.99 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 191108-79690-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Charlton Heston items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Adventure | Drama | History

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: November 18, 1959

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Charlton Heston | Haya Harareet | Hugh Griffith | Jack Hawkins | Stephen Boyd

Directors: William Wyler

Project Name: Ben-Hur

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Drama | History | MGM | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original