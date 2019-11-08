Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]

Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]
View larger

$39.99

$35.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191108-79690-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Charlton Heston  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Adventure | Drama | History
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: November 18, 1959
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Charlton Heston | Haya Harareet | Hugh Griffith | Jack Hawkins | Stephen Boyd
Directors: William Wyler
Project Name: Ben-Hur

Related Items

Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin
Ray 2-Disc DVD Edition with Embossed Slipcover
Funko POP Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Imperial Death Trooper Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #144
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition
World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Stormtrooper Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #74
Oscar Dearest: Six Decades of Scandal, Politics and Greed Behind Hollywood’s Academy Awards 1927-1986 [1931103]
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)

Categories

Adventure | Drama | History | MGM | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *