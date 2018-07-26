Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta: Death Dealer Ceramic Stein

View larger $19.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Dark Horse

Item Release Date: April 22, 2015

Details

One of the most iconic images of the fantasy genre is Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer. Death Dealer has long been regarded as one of Frazetta’s most powerful and brilliant pieces. This menacing warrior is represented in brilliant color and fine detail on this 22-oz. white stein. This stein comes in a full-color box and is dishwasher and microwave safe.

Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.

Special Features

From the legendary fantasy artist

Features the iconic image of Frazetta's Death Dealer

Holds 22 oz. of fluid

Comes in a full color box

Dishwasher and microwave safe



Artists: Frank Frazetta

Characters: Death Dealer

