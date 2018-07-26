Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta: Death Dealer Ceramic Stein

$19.99
$15.97
UPC: 761568274783
Weight: 2.06 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Home & Office | Mugs & Cups
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: April 22, 2015
Details
One of the most iconic images of the fantasy genre is Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer. Death Dealer has long been regarded as one of Frazetta’s most powerful and brilliant pieces. This menacing warrior is represented in brilliant color and fine detail on this 22-oz. white stein. This stein comes in a full-color box and is dishwasher and microwave safe.
Condition: This is a brand new figure and still in the original box. Package may have some corner dings, scuff marks, small tears or creases.
Special Features
- From the legendary fantasy artist
- Features the iconic image of Frazetta's Death Dealer
- Holds 22 oz. of fluid
- Comes in a full color box
- Dishwasher and microwave safe
Artists: Frank Frazetta
Characters: Death Dealer
