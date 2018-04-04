Twitter
Black Panther: The Official Movie Special Hardcover Edition

$19.99

$13.99


3 available
(may take additional 5-7 business days)


Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018
Item Release Date: February 20, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details

Black Panther: The Official Movie Special is a complete visual and behind-the-scenes guide to Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated next movie.

With exclusive behind the scenes photos from the movie sets, stunning concept art revealing the beautiful, secretive nation of Wakanda, interviews with the stars of the film, including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker and Danai Gurira, this stunning collector’s book is a must-have for all fans of everything Marvel!

Special Features

  • Filled with incredible renderings and concept art work from the Marvel blockbuster film Black Panther

Specifications

  • Pages: 97
  • Size: 8x11 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Eleni Roussos | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Subject: Black Panther (2018)
Characters: Black Panther

