Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More.

This live recording from the the Opera de Marseille on December 8, 1995 is a celebration of some of the beautiful songs and some of the most memorable music that have been enhancing our own adventures in the mirror of the movie screen. On this journey we feel the dangers that threaten our heroes, we fall in love one hundred times, we sing, we laugh, we cry and finally we triumph. Who could have predicted one hundred years ago that the Lumiere Brothers’ invention – they called it animated photography – was going to become the collective dream of the 20th century? As we open the movie theatre doors and filmmakers’ visions emerge from the shadows, infinite layers of musical sounds are interwoven withe the images on screen. And thanks to the music, later on, the illusion transforms itself into a memory of haunting melodies, infectious rhythms and seductive sounds.

Western Medley (From "High Noon" / "The Magnificent Seven" / "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly")

As Time Goes By (From "Casablanca")

The Shadow of Your Smile (From "The Sandpiper")

The Theme from James Bond (From "James Bond")

Piensa En Mi (From "High Heels")

Classics Medley (From "Lawrence of Arabia" / "The Third Man" / "Doctor Zhivago" / "Zorba the Greek")

The Fox (From "The Fox")

Raiders of the Lost Ark March (From "Raiders of the Lost Ark")

Tara's Theme (From "Gone with the Wind")

The Entertainer (From "The Sting")

Homage to Nino Rota (From "La Strada" / "The Godfather")

Movie Songs Medley (From "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" / "The Wizard of Oz" / "Orfeu Negro" / "Bagdad Cafe" / "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" / "New York New York"

