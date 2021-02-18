Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More

Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More
View larger
Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More
Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More

$16.99

$14.70


2 in stock


CDSKU: 210218-85207-1
UPC: 651702632527
Part No: ALEPH001
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Lalo Schifrin  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy and Espionage | Western
Studios: Aleph
Item Release Date: February 15, 2007
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More.

This live recording from the the Opera de Marseille on December 8, 1995 is a celebration of some of the beautiful songs and some of the most memorable music that have been enhancing our own adventures in the mirror of the movie screen. On this journey we feel the dangers that threaten our heroes, we fall in love one hundred times, we sing, we laugh, we cry and finally we triumph. Who could have predicted one hundred years ago that the Lumiere Brothers’ invention – they called it animated photography – was going to become the collective dream of the 20th century? As we open the movie theatre doors and filmmakers’ visions emerge from the shadows, infinite layers of musical sounds are interwoven withe the images on screen. And thanks to the music, later on, the illusion transforms itself into a memory of haunting melodies, infectious rhythms and seductive sounds.

Playlists

  • Western Medley (From "High Noon" / "The Magnificent Seven" / "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly")
  • As Time Goes By (From "Casablanca")
  • The Shadow of Your Smile (From "The Sandpiper")
  • The Theme from James Bond (From "James Bond")
  • Piensa En Mi (From "High Heels")
  • Classics Medley (From "Lawrence of Arabia" / "The Third Man" / "Doctor Zhivago" / "Zorba the Greek")
  • The Fox (From "The Fox")
  • Raiders of the Lost Ark March (From "Raiders of the Lost Ark")
  • Tara's Theme (From "Gone with the Wind")
  • The Entertainer (From "The Sting")
  • Homage to Nino Rota (From "La Strada" / "The Godfather")
  • Movie Songs Medley (From "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" / "The Wizard of Oz" / "Orfeu Negro" / "Bagdad Cafe" / "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" / "New York New York"

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: Lalo Schifrin

Related Items

Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks
Mission: Impossible The 1988 Television Series Limited Edition Soundtrack Recordings 2-CD Set
Doctor Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1983) Devo, James Brown, Lalo Schifrin
Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD
Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD
Music From Mission: Impossible Composed by Lalo Schifrin
Rush Hour Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD
The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition
The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD
Lalo Schifrin My Life In Music 4-CD Box Set w/ Mission Impossible, Dirty Harry, Enter the Dragon + Many More Themes

Categories

CD | Music & Spoken Word