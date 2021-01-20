Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow HD DVD Special Collector’s Edition

$12.99
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: September 17, 2004
Item Release Date: July 25, 2006
Rating: PG
Details
After New York City receives a series of attacks from giant flying robots, a reporter teams up with a pilot in search of their origin, as well as the reason for the disappearances of famous scientists around the world.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 106 min
Cast: Angelina Jolie | Bai Ling | Giovanni Ribisi | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jude Law | Michael Gambon
Directors: Kerry Conran
Project Name: Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
