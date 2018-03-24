Twitter
Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by James Horner

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180321-71096-1
UPC: 074646321324
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Romance
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1997
Item Release Date: November 25, 1997
Rating: PG-13
Details

The soundtrack to James Cameron’s epic film, featuring James Horner’s Oscar-winning score and Celine Dion’s smash My Heart Will Go On-Love Theme from Titanic.

The item is in very good condition with little wear on the cover. The disc is in great shape and liner notes are still intact.

Playlists

  • Never an Absolution
    Distant Memories
    Southampton
    Rose
    Leaving Port
    "Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch"
    "Hard to Starboard"
    Unable to Stay, Unwilling to Leave
    The Sinking
    Death of Titanic
    A Promise Kept
    A Life So Changed
    An Ocean of Memories
    My Heart Will Go On
    Hymn to the Sea

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 73

Cast: Bernard Hill | Bill Paxton | Billy Zane | David Warner | Frances Fisher | Gloria Stuart | Kate Winslet | Kathy Bates | Leonardo DiCaprio | Victor Garber
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: Titanic
Composers: James Horner
Contributors: Celine Dion

