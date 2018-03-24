Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by James Horner

$9.99
$5.97
UPC: 074646321324
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bill Paxton | James Cameron items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Romance
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1997
Item Release Date: November 25, 1997
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The soundtrack to James Cameron’s epic film, featuring James Horner’s Oscar-winning score and Celine Dion’s smash My Heart Will Go On-Love Theme from Titanic.
The item is in very good condition with little wear on the cover. The disc is in great shape and liner notes are still intact.
Playlists
- Never an Absolution
Distant Memories
Southampton
Rose
Leaving Port
"Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch"
"Hard to Starboard"
Unable to Stay, Unwilling to Leave
The Sinking
Death of Titanic
A Promise Kept
A Life So Changed
An Ocean of Memories
My Heart Will Go On
Hymn to the Sea
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 73
Cast: Bernard Hill | Bill Paxton | Billy Zane | David Warner | Frances Fisher | Gloria Stuart | Kate Winslet | Kathy Bates | Leonardo DiCaprio | Victor Garber
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: Titanic
Composers: James Horner
Contributors: Celine Dion
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | SONY Music