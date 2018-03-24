Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by James Horner

CD SKU: 180321-71096-1

UPC: 074646321324

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bill Paxton | James Cameron items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Romance

Studio: SONY Music

Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1997

Item Release Date: November 25, 1997

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The soundtrack to James Cameron’s epic film, featuring James Horner’s Oscar-winning score and Celine Dion’s smash My Heart Will Go On-Love Theme from Titanic.

The item is in very good condition with little wear on the cover. The disc is in great shape and liner notes are still intact.

Playlists

Never an Absolution

Distant Memories

Southampton

Rose

Leaving Port

"Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch"

"Hard to Starboard"

Unable to Stay, Unwilling to Leave

The Sinking

Death of Titanic

A Promise Kept

A Life So Changed

An Ocean of Memories

My Heart Will Go On

Hymn to the Sea

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 73

Cast: Bernard Hill | Bill Paxton | Billy Zane | David Warner | Frances Fisher | Gloria Stuart | Kate Winslet | Kathy Bates | Leonardo DiCaprio | Victor Garber

Directors: James Cameron

Project Name: Titanic

Composers: James Horner

Contributors: Celine Dion

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | CD | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | SONY Music