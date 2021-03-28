Green Lantern: First Flight Promotional Power Ring RARE

- Cast: Bruce Timm | Christopher Meloni | David L. Lander | Jim Wise | John Larroquette | Juliet Landau | Kath Soucie | Kurtwood Smith | Larry Drake | Malachi Throne | Michael Madsen | Olivia d'Abo | Richard Green | Richard McGonagle | Rob Paulsen | Tricia Helfer | Victor Garber | William Schallert
- Directors: Lauren Montgomery
- Project Name Green Lantern: First Flight
- Characters Green Lantern
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment
- Original Release Date: July 28, 2009
- Rating: PG-13
Green Lantern: First Flight Promotional Power Ring. These were distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic Con in 2009 to promote the DC Animated Film.
Item is in great shape with minor wear. It is unknown if they light up. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
