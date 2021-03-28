Marvel Iron Man HeroClix Action Figure (2008) [L95]

- Cast: Bill Smitrovich | Clark Gregg | Faran Tahir | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jeff Bridges | Leslie Bibb | Paul Bettany | Peter Billingsley | Robert Downey Jr | Sayed Badreya | Shaun Toub | Terrence Howard | Tim Guinee | Will Lyman
- Directors: Jon Favreau
- Project Name Iron Man
- Characters Iron Man
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Action Figures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: HeroClix | Marvel Studios
- Original Release Date: May 2, 2008
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Gwyneth Paltrow | Jeff Bridges | Jon Favreau | Robert Downey Jr
Marvel Iron Man HeroClix Action Figure.
Item is in great shape with little signs of wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
- Size: 1 in. tall
