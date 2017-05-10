Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer Statue

Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer Statue
View larger

$99.99

$89.99


3 in stock


StatueSKU: 170510-64958-1
UPC: 761568291520
Weight: 4.08 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Frank Frazetta  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
Studio: Dark Horse
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Newly sculpted! Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer has been widely considered one of the most iconic dark-fantasy creations of our time. Seated atop his intimidating steed and holding his bloodied weapon, he overlooks the ash and bones of the fallen. An excellent addition to any Frazetta collection, or for any fan of the dark and otherworldly.

This finely detailed statue stands at 8 Inch tall and is 8 Inch wide at the base. Complete with actual metal chain and hand-painted details. Note: This is a completely re-sculpted and repainted version of the Death Dealer. It updates and surpasses the Dark Horse-produced 8-inch Death Dealer of a few years ago.

Figure is brand new and comes with a beautifully designed box that includes a reproduction of Frazetta’s classic Death Dealer painting.

Size: 8 inches tall and is 8 inches wide at the base

Related Items

Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Children’s Apparel
Metropolis DVD 2-Disc Set Including Pocket DVD (2002) Osamu Tezuka & Rintaro Japanese Anime
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Childrens Apparel
The James Bond Collection Special Edition Volume 1 007 DVD
The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album (Explicit)
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Fantasy | Featured | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *