RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro

Bust Statue SKU: 170510-64948-1

UPC: 871810008186

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Guillermo del Toro items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Gentle Giant

Rating: R

Details

For bid is an extremely rare Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust. This item was a 2010 Convention Exclusive and based on the fantasy thriller by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, distributed by New Line Cinema in the U.S.

The figure is number 46 out of an edition of 500 and is in mint condition. It has never been removed from its original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition, with a large corner dent in one area, along with some other creases and bends.

Cast: Álex Angulo | Ariadna Gil | César Vea | Doug Jones | Ivan Massagué | Ivana Baquero | Manolo Solo | Maribel Verdú | Roger Casamajor | Sergi López

Directors: Guillermo del Toro

