Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro

RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
View larger
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro

$400.00

$349.99


1 in stock


Bust StatueSKU: 170510-64948-1
UPC: 871810008186
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Guillermo del Toro  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Gentle Giant
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For bid is an extremely rare Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust. This item was a 2010 Convention Exclusive and based on the fantasy thriller by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, distributed by New Line Cinema in the U.S.

The figure is number 46 out of an edition of 500 and is in mint condition. It has never been removed from its original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition, with a large corner dent in one area, along with some other creases and bends.

Cast: Álex Angulo | Ariadna Gil | César Vea | Doug Jones | Ivan Massagué | Ivana Baquero | Manolo Solo | Maribel Verdú | Roger Casamajor | Sergi López
Directors: Guillermo del Toro

Related Items

McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
City on Fire
Just Desserts: The Making of Creepshow Special Edition Blu-ray
Saturday Night Fever 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut
Raiders! The Story Of The Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy Combo Set
Original A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1985)
The Raid Collection (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2)
The Hunger Games Gale Hawthorne NECA Action Figure (2012) Liam Hemsworth
DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure Wave 1 Alex Ross (2003)
Game of Thrones Stannis Baratheon Figure

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Gentle Giant | Horror | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *