Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films Of Shinya Tsukamoto Standard Edition Blu-ray Box Set

A collection of the best Shinya Tsukamoto films with some incredible bonus material!
One of the most distinctive and celebrated names in modern Japanese cinema, there’s no other filmmaker quite like Shinya Tsukamoto. Since his early days as a teenager making Super 8 shorts, he has remained steadfastly independent, garnering widespread acclaim while honing his own unique and instantly recognizable aesthetic on the margins of the industry.
Frequently exploring themes of urban alienation, physical transformation and psychosexual obsession, his films cross genre boundaries, defying straightforward classification. This collection gathers together eight feature-length films and two shorts from Tsukamoto’s diverse filmography, including his most recent offering – his samurai drama Killing.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of all ten films
- Original lossless PCM 1.0 mono audio on Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer, The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo and Tokyo Fist
- Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo audio on Bullet Ballet and Haze
- Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on A Snake of June, Vital, Kotoko and Killing
- Optional lossless PCM 2.0 stereo audio on Tokyo Fist
- Optional lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on Bullet Ballet
- Audio commentaries by Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes on all ten films
- Japanese Cinema's Provocateur Extraordinaire, a career-spanning interview with Shinya Tsukamoto
- An Assault on the Senses, a visual essay on the films and style of Shinya Tsukamoto by Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp
- Multiple archival interviews with Shinya Tsukamoto, covering every film in the collection
- Shooting A Snake of June, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette on the film’s production
- Archival The Making of Vital featurette
- Archival behind-the-scenes featurette on Vital’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival
- Archival featurette on Vital’s special effects
- The Making of Haze, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette on the film’s production
- Kaori Fuji at the Locarno Film Festival, an archival featurette focusing on Haze’s lead actress
- Archival Background to The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo featurette
- Tokyo Fist, Bullet Ballet and Vital music clips
- Multiple trailers and image galleries
- Reversible sleeves featuring newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx, Gary Pullin, Jacob Phillips, Chris Malbon, Tommy Pocket, Peter Strain and Tony Stella
Specifications
- Subtitles: English
- Language: Japanese
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio / Mono 1.0, 2.0, 5.1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 754 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 / 1.78:1 / 1.85:1
