Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films Of Shinya Tsukamoto Standard Edition Blu-ray Box Set

View larger $99.95

$71.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock Blu-ray

SKU: 210411-86294-1

UPC: 760137519584

Part No: AV357

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



A collection of the best Shinya Tsukamoto films with some incredible bonus material!

One of the most distinctive and celebrated names in modern Japanese cinema, there’s no other filmmaker quite like Shinya Tsukamoto. Since his early days as a teenager making Super 8 shorts, he has remained steadfastly independent, garnering widespread acclaim while honing his own unique and instantly recognizable aesthetic on the margins of the industry.

Frequently exploring themes of urban alienation, physical transformation and psychosexual obsession, his films cross genre boundaries, defying straightforward classification. This collection gathers together eight feature-length films and two shorts from Tsukamoto’s diverse filmography, including his most recent offering – his samurai drama Killing.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of all ten films

Original lossless PCM 1.0 mono audio on Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer, The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo and Tokyo Fist

Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo audio on Bullet Ballet and Haze

Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on A Snake of June, Vital, Kotoko and Killing

Optional lossless PCM 2.0 stereo audio on Tokyo Fist

Optional lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on Bullet Ballet

Audio commentaries by Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes on all ten films

Japanese Cinema's Provocateur Extraordinaire, a career-spanning interview with Shinya Tsukamoto

An Assault on the Senses, a visual essay on the films and style of Shinya Tsukamoto by Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp

Multiple archival interviews with Shinya Tsukamoto, covering every film in the collection

Shooting A Snake of June, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette on the film’s production

Archival The Making of Vital featurette

Archival behind-the-scenes featurette on Vital’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Archival featurette on Vital’s special effects

The Making of Haze, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette on the film’s production

Kaori Fuji at the Locarno Film Festival, an archival featurette focusing on Haze’s lead actress

Archival Background to The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo featurette

Tokyo Fist, Bullet Ballet and Vital music clips

Multiple trailers and image galleries

Reversible sleeves featuring newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx, Gary Pullin, Jacob Phillips, Chris Malbon, Tommy Pocket, Peter Strain and Tony Stella

Specifications

Subtitles: English

Language: Japanese

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio / Mono 1.0, 2.0, 5.1

Region: A

Runtime: 754 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 / 1.78:1 / 1.85:1

Related Items