The Films of Roger Corman: Brilliance on a Budget Paperback (1984) [193159]

$12.99
$6.97
ISBN-10: 0668053127
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Roger Corman items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Arco Publishing
Item Release Date: January 1, 1984
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Films of Roger Corman: Brilliance on a Budget (1982).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. Page stack has separated from the cover spine. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 11.2 x 8.8 x 0.7 in
Authors: Ed Naha
Subject: Roger Corman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Arco Publishing | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space