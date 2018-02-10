G.I. Joe A Real American Hero: Season 1.1 – 4 DVD Box Set

DVD SKU: 180211-70551-1

In this 1980’s era incarnation of the G.I. Joe Special Missions force, the group must battle to build a counterweapon to Cobra’s teleportation device. This Shout Factory edition is loaded with special features from Season 1.1 of the limited run series.

The item is in great shape, with little signs of wear and discs that have not been watched. There is a white sticker on the barcode label. Otherwise, the item is near mint. The first photo of the discs outside the box is a stock photo for reference. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

G.I. Joe is the code name for Americas highly-trained special missions force. Its purpose: to defend human freedom against Cobra, a ruthless terrorist organization determined to rule the world!

In 1983 Hasbro made a bold statement when it relaunched its classic toy line of military action heroes as an adventure-based team of unique characters, each with his, and her, own specialties. And because it captured the imaginations and hearts of boys and girls aspiring to make a difference in the world, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero was an immediate success lasting over 25 incredible years. Now you can relive the original animated adventures of Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Flint, Lady Jaye and rest of the Joe team with this 4-disc DVD set of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, including the first part of the series inaugural season, the three annual 5-part miniseries that started it all: The MASS Device, The Revenge Of Cobra: The Weather Dominator and The Pyramid Of Darkness.

Special Features

Knowing Is Half The Battle PSAs

Looking Back With Writer Ron Friedman

Archival Hasbro Toy Commercials

The original G.I. Joe 1963 Toy Fair Presentation

Printable Script for Jungle Trap

