The Universe: The Complete Season Five 2-DVD History Channel Box Set

Genres: Documentary | History | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: History / A&E

Original U.S. Release: May 29, 2007

Item Release Date: January 11, 2011

Rating: NR

Details

Its been 50 years since man ventured into the unknown, and the heavens are only now yielding their greatest secrets. Follow in the galactic path of THE UNIVERSE, which this season leads us even further into the world beyond our own. From robotic rovers on Mars to NASA probes slamming into comets and deep space telescopes capturing violent images of the birth of stars, season five of this illuminating HISTORY series explores how these discoveries were made and who made them. Dramatic CGI and interviews with expert cosmologists, astronomers and astrophysicists bring the history of the heavens down to earth and provide a glimpse into our future.

All 8 Episodes on 2 DVDs

7 Wonders of the Solar System

Mars: The New Evidence

Magnetic Storm

Time Travel

Secrets of the Space Probes

Asteroid Attack

Total Eclipse

Dark Future of the Sun

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 376

Cast: Alex Filippenko | Erik Thompson | Laura Danly

Project Name: The Universe

