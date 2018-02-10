Twitter
The Universe: The Complete Season Five 2-DVD History Channel Box Set
The Universe: The Complete Season Five 2-DVD History Channel Box Set
$15.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Details

Its been 50 years since man ventured into the unknown, and the heavens are only now yielding their greatest secrets. Follow in the galactic path of THE UNIVERSE, which this season leads us even further into the world beyond our own. From robotic rovers on Mars to NASA probes slamming into comets and deep space telescopes capturing violent images of the birth of stars, season five of this illuminating HISTORY series explores how these discoveries were made and who made them. Dramatic CGI and interviews with expert cosmologists, astronomers and astrophysicists bring the history of the heavens down to earth and provide a glimpse into our future.

All 8 Episodes on 2 DVDs

  • 7 Wonders of the Solar System
  • Mars: The New Evidence
  • Magnetic Storm
  • Time Travel
  • Secrets of the Space Probes
  • Asteroid Attack
  • Total Eclipse
  • Dark Future of the Sun

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 376

Cast: Alex Filippenko | Erik Thompson | Laura Danly
Project Name: The Universe

