Twisted Tales 3-D Series Comic Book Vol.1 No.7 Aug 1986 Richard Corben Steve Huston S03

- Formats: Comics
- Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Blackthorne Publishing
Twisted Tales 3-D Series Comic Book Vol.1 No.7 Aug 1986 Stories by Richard Corben, Bruce Jones, and Butch Guice. Art by Richard Corben, Thom Enriquez, Butch Guice, John Totleben, and John Bolton, plus 3-D effects by Bob Fritsch. Wraparound cover by Steve Huston.
- People / Bands: Bruce Jones | John Bolton | Richard Corben | Steve Huston
- Product Types: Books > Comics