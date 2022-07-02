Share Page Support Us
Twisted Tales 3-D Series Comic Book Vol.1 No.7 Aug 1986 Richard Corben Steve Huston S03

Twisted Tales 3-D Series Comic Book Vol.1 No.7 Aug 1986 Richard Corben Steve Huston S03
$15.67
$13.99
1 in stock
comic
SKU: 220703-101877-1
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Twisted Tales 3-D Series Comic Book Vol.1 No.7 Aug 1986 Stories by Richard Corben, Bruce Jones, and Butch Guice. Art by Richard Corben, Thom Enriquez, Butch Guice, John Totleben, and John Bolton, plus 3-D effects by Bob Fritsch. Wraparound cover by Steve Huston.

