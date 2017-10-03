Twitter
50 Years of Star Trek DVD

50 Years of Star Trek DVD
View larger

$14.98

$10.95


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 171003-67813-1
UPC: 031398254690
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Trek: The Original Series  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Documentary | Science Fiction
Studio: History / A&E
Original U.S. Release: August 14, 2016
Item Release Date: November 1, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Feature-length special celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the classic franchise. The DVD features the rare last interview with Star Trek: The Original Series star Leonard Nimoy.

Special Features

  • Rare final interview with Leonard Nimoy
  • Archival Clips and Footage
  • Interviews with cast and crew members from every television series and the original film.
  • Digital Ultraviolet allows you to watch the film anywhere by instant Download or Streaming

Specifications

  • Runtime: 85
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 (16x9 Widescreen)
  • Audio: English 2.0 Dolby Digital
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: André Bormanis | Brannon Braga | Bruce Campbell | Christopher Lloyd | James Cromwell | Jeri Ryan | JJ Abrams | John Barrowman | John Billingsley | John D.F. Black | John de Lancie | Jonathan Frakes | Justin Lin | Karl Urban | Leonard Nimoy | Marc Cushman | Mark A. Altman | Mary Black | Michael Dorn | Nichelle Nichols | Olivia Munn | Robert Beltran | Rod Roddenberry | Roxann Dawson | Sarah Silverman | Simon Pegg | Tim Russ | Walter Koenig | Whoopi Goldberg
Directors: Ian Roumain

Categories

Adventure | Cult Television | Documentary | DVD | History / A&E | Movies & TV | Science Fiction

