50 Years of Star Trek DVD

Original U.S. Release: August 14, 2016

Item Release Date: November 1, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

Feature-length special celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the classic franchise. The DVD features the rare last interview with Star Trek: The Original Series star Leonard Nimoy.

Special Features

Rare final interview with Leonard Nimoy

Archival Clips and Footage

Interviews with cast and crew members from every television series and the original film.

Digital Ultraviolet allows you to watch the film anywhere by instant Download or Streaming

Specifications

Runtime: 85

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 (16x9 Widescreen)

Audio: English 2.0 Dolby Digital

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: André Bormanis | Brannon Braga | Bruce Campbell | Christopher Lloyd | James Cromwell | Jeri Ryan | JJ Abrams | John Barrowman | John Billingsley | John D.F. Black | John de Lancie | Jonathan Frakes | Justin Lin | Karl Urban | Leonard Nimoy | Marc Cushman | Mark A. Altman | Mary Black | Michael Dorn | Nichelle Nichols | Olivia Munn | Robert Beltran | Rod Roddenberry | Roxann Dawson | Sarah Silverman | Simon Pegg | Tim Russ | Walter Koenig | Whoopi Goldberg

Directors: Ian Roumain

