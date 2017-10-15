Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner

$15.98
Details
Filled with authentic 1980’s music, fashion and style, the groundbreaking cult TV series Miami Vice followed two undercover detectives and their extended team through the mean streets of Miami, primarily dealing with drug-related offenses.
This MCA Records release features Jan Hammer’s iconic score for the show, along with songs that were featured in key episodes of the show, by artists such as Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel and Tina Turner. The soundtrack’s executive producers are Danny Goldberg and Michael Mann. Miami Vice was created by Anthony Yerkovich.
Playlists
- Side One
- The Original Miami Vice Theme (Instrumental) by: Jan Hammer
- Smuggler's Blues by: Glenn Frey
- Own the Night by: Chaka Khan
- You Belong to the City by: Glenn Frey
- In the Air Tonight by: Phil Collins
- Side Two
- Miami Vice (Instrumental) by: Jan Hammer
- Vice by: Grandmaster Melle Mel
- Better Be Good To Me by: Tina Turner
- Flashback (Instrumental) by: Jan Hammer
- Chase (Instrumental) by: Jan Hammer
- Evan (Instrumental) by: Jan Hammer
Cast: Don Johnson | Edward James Olmos | Glenn Frey | John Diehl | Michael Talbott | Olivia Brown | Phil Collins | Philip Michael Thomas | Saundra Santiago
Directors: Michael Mann
Contributors: Chaka Khan | Glenn Frey | Grandmaster Melle Mel | Jan Hammer | Phil Collins | Tina Turner
Subject: Miami Vice
