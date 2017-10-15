Twitter
Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner

VinylSKU: 171015-67869-1
UPC: 725543362117
Part No: MCA-6150
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Music Videos | Television | Thrillers
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: September 16, 1984
Item Release Date: August 21, 2012
Details

Filled with authentic 1980’s music, fashion and style, the groundbreaking cult TV series Miami Vice followed two undercover detectives and their extended team through the mean streets of Miami, primarily dealing with drug-related offenses.

This MCA Records release features Jan Hammer’s iconic score for the show, along with songs that were featured in key episodes of the show, by artists such as Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel and Tina Turner. The soundtrack’s executive producers are Danny Goldberg and Michael Mann. Miami Vice was created by Anthony Yerkovich.

Playlists

Cast: Don Johnson | Edward James Olmos | Glenn Frey | John Diehl | Michael Talbott | Olivia Brown | Phil Collins | Philip Michael Thomas | Saundra Santiago
Directors: Michael Mann
Contributors: Chaka Khan | Glenn Frey | Grandmaster Melle Mel | Jan Hammer | Phil Collins | Tina Turner
Subject: Miami Vice

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | MCA Records | Music | Music Videos | Television | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl

