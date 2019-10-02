Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Daredevil Volume 3: Wake Up Trade Edition (2002) 860102

Daredevil Volume 3: Wake Up Trade Edition (2002) 860102
View larger

$13.00

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 191002-79224-1
UPC: 9780785109488
ISBN-10: 078510948x
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Daredevil  items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: July 1, 2002
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Daredevil Volume 3: Wake Up Trade Edition (2002). Collects Daredevil #16-19.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Brian Michael Bendis
Artists: David Mack
Characters: Daredevil

Related Items

Otto Preminger’s The Man with the Golden Arm – 2001 DVD
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Edition – Composed by Matthew Margeson
Deep Throat Part II Collection Special Edition Blu-ray
Looper Original Soundtrack Limited Edition CD
NYCC 2017 Topps Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) Pin Collectible Limited Edition
The World of Fantasy Films Hardcover Edition (1980)
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Comic Number 1 Radical Comics (April 2011)
Kung Fu Zombies 7 Movie Collection DVD Set
The Professional (Le Professionnel) Original Music Soundtrack Composed by Ennio Morricone
Stranger Things 24 X 36 inch Character Collage Television Series Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | Graphic Novels | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *