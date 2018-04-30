Alvarado’s Cosplay Pin-ups Hardcover 1st Edition

$29.99
$28.47
ISBN-10: 0764355147
ISBN-13: 978-0764355141
Weight: 2.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Anime | Comic Based | Mature | Romance | Science Fiction
Studio: Schiffer
Item Release Date: May 28, 2018
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Details
We all want to see Snow White with tattoos, right? Well, at least photographer Robert Alvarado does. In his newest collection of high-octane, pin-up images, Alvarado shows how his own style of shooting and editing, which has been called cartoonish, illustrated, and painted marries perfectly with cosplay. In more than 150 vibrant, color images, see Alvarado’s take on this pop culture phenomenon as he captures models “cosing” as characters from Buck Rogers, Deadpool, Star Wars, your favorite D.C. and Marvel franchises, and much more. From fantasy to sci-fi and Disney to video games, the models embody and costume many beloved characters while striking traditional and contemporary pin-up poses. Complete with some behind-the-scenes shots and details on Alvarado’s approach to working with the models, this is the perfect collection of images for fans and students of pop culture and pin-up photography.
Specifications
- Pages: 160
- Language: English
- Size: 7.2 x 10.1 in
Authors: Robert Alvarado
