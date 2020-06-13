Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: Episode I Qui-Gon Jinn Jedi Duel with Lightsaber and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1236]

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200613-80976-1
UPC: 076281840727
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars: Episode I Qui-Gon Jinn Jedi Duel with Lightsaber and Talking CommTech Chip (1998).

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Samuel L. Jackson | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Qui-Gon Jinn

