NBC Television Theater (The Hollywood Palace) on Vine Street in Hollywood Photo [221205-46]

First opened in 1927 as a live burlesque theater called the Hollywood Playhouse, this theater later became one of television’s first studios. This rare image was taken during the time it was called NBC Television Theater.
In 1943, the property was renamed The El Capitan Theatre, and was used for a long-running live burlesque variety show called Ken Murray’s Blackouts. CBS Radio also did shows from here including My Favorite Husband starring Lucille Ball.
In the 1950s, still under the name of El Capitan, the theatre became a television studio, and it was from a set on its stage that Richard Nixon delivered his famous “Checkers speech” on September 23, 1952. This event is often mistakenly said to have taken place at the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
The Vine Street El Captain Theater was also home to some episodes of NBC’s Colgate Comedy Hour, and This is Your Life. In 1963, ABC purchased the theater, renaming it yet again to The Jerry Lewis Theater after the show it was to be home to. However the Lewis show ended after only 13 weeks.
Within a few months, ABC had created The Hollywood Palace show and renamed the theater yet again. The popular, long-running Saturday night variety show ran during the mid to late 1960s. There was a revolving guest host, usually a singer or comedian, each week. Bing Crosby was the most frequent guest host, but other frequent guest hosts included Sammy Davis, Jr., Jimmy Durante, Don Adams, Fred Astaire, and Judy Garland. The Rolling Stones made their first U.S. television appearance on The Hollywood Palace in 1964.
Today, the building is known as The Avalon. Notable acts that have played The Avalon include: Prince (2009); The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (2008); Velvet Revolver (2007); New York Dolls (2006); The Black Keys (2006); Erasure (2005); James Brown (2005); The Ramones (2004); The Finn Brothers (2004); The B-52s (2004); and The Dickies (2002).
