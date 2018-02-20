Twitter
Marvel X-Men Movie Halle Berry as Storm Action Figure with Light-up Base

$23.99

$13.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180221-70624-1
UPC: 035112492573
Weight: 1.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 2000
Rating: PG-13
Details

This X-Men Movie Halle Berry as Storm Action Figure features a light-up lightning base and color-changing eyes.

The figure is still in the original packaging. The back board has become separated from the clear plastic window. There are some small tears, bends and creases in the packaging. See photos for details.

Special Features

  • Poseable
  • Light Up Lighning Base
  • Change Color Eyes

Specifications

  • Size: 13x7.8x3 in

Cast: Anna Paquin | Bruce Davison | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Ray Park | Rebecca Romijn | Tyler Mane
Directors: Bryan Singer
Project Name: X-Men
Characters: Storm

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Featured | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox

