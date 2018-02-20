Marvel X-Men Movie Halle Berry as Storm Action Figure with Light-up Base

Action Figure SKU: 180221-70624-1

UPC: 035112492573

Weight: 1.13 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Studio: Marvel Studios | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: July 14, 2000

Rating: PG-13

Details

This X-Men Movie Halle Berry as Storm Action Figure features a light-up lightning base and color-changing eyes.

The figure is still in the original packaging. The back board has become separated from the clear plastic window. There are some small tears, bends and creases in the packaging. See photos for details.

Special Features

Poseable

Light Up Lighning Base

Change Color Eyes

Specifications

Size: 13x7.8x3 in

Cast: Anna Paquin | Bruce Davison | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Ray Park | Rebecca Romijn | Tyler Mane

Directors: Bryan Singer

Project Name: X-Men

Characters: Storm

