Hasbro Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa MLB Starting Lineup Elite 2000 Figure with Pacific Trading Card

$25.99

$15.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180221-70637-1
UPC: 076930730768
Part No: 73076
Weight: 1.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Sport
Studio: Hasbro
Details

Featured is a 2000 Starting Lineup Elite Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa with an exclusive Pacific Trading Card included.

The item is in great shape and is still sealed in the original packaging. The packaging has signs of wear from storage, along with bends, creases and corner dings.

Specifications

  • Size: 10.9x7.4x2.7 in


Subject: Sammy Sosa

