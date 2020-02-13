Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

National Basketball Association Official 1973-74 Guide Willis Reed Cover [1112]

National Basketball Association Official 1973-74 Guide Willis Reed Cover [1112]
View larger

$15.99

$10.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200213-80435-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Softcover Books
Genres: Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

National Basketball Association Official 1973-74 Guide Willis Reed Cover. Published by The Sporting News.

The item is in good condition with cover wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Subject: National Basketball Association
Subject: Willis Reed

Related Items

Muhammad Ali I’ll Tell You How Quote 36 x 24 Inch Sports Poster
Starting Lineup Wheaties Jackie Robinson 50th Anniversary Figure + Card + Medallion
Topps Bunt 17 App Collectible Pin NYCC 2017
1994 New York Mets Official Yearbook 25th Miracle Mets Anniversary Edition
Fight Club Rules 24 x 36 inch Text Movie Poster
Hasbro Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa MLB Starting Lineup Elite 2000 Figure with Pacific Trading Card
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks Florida Marlins Dontrelle Willis Series 9 Action Figure (2004)
Chariots of Fire Original Soundtrack by Vangelis
No Retreat No Surrender
Sports Illustrated Magazine (December 14, 1992) Larry Bird, Magic Johnson [190129]

Categories

Memorabilia | Softcover Books | Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *