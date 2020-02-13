National Basketball Association Official 1973-74 Guide Willis Reed Cover [1112]

View larger $15.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 200213-80435-1

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Softcover Books

Genres: Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

National Basketball Association Official 1973-74 Guide Willis Reed Cover. Published by The Sporting News.

The item is in good condition with cover wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



Subject: National Basketball Association

Subject: Willis Reed

Related Items

Categories

Memorabilia | Softcover Books | Sport