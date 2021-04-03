20 Shades of Pink Original Press Photo – Eli Wallach, Keenan Wynn [H09]

- Cast: Eli Wallach | Keenan Wynn
- Directors: Paul Stanley
- Project Name 20 Shades of Pink
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Sports
- Studios: CBS
- Original Release Date: March 12, 1976
- Rating: NR
- More: Eli Wallach
20 Shades of Pink Original Press Photo – Eli Wallach, Keenan Wynn.
The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
