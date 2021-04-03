Share Page Support Us
20 Shades of Pink Original Press Photo – Eli Wallach, Keenan Wynn [H09]

$19.99
$13.99
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210403-86128-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

20 Shades of Pink Original Press Photo – Eli Wallach, Keenan Wynn.

The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
