Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul CommTech Chip Action Figure (1999) [1205]

$9.99
$5.97
UPC: 076281841342
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George Lucas | Liam Neeson items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul (Tatooine) with Cloak and Lightsaber CommTech Chip Action Figure (1999).
The item is in great condition with slight wear, bends and creases in the packaging. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 3.75 in
- Material: plastic
Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Darth Maul
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Book Based | Drama | Hasbro | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures