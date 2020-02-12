Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul CommTech Chip Action Figure (1999) [1205]

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul CommTech Chip Action Figure (1999) [1205]
View larger

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200212-80401-1
UPC: 076281841342
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Lucas | Liam Neeson  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul (Tatooine) with Cloak and Lightsaber CommTech Chip Action Figure (1999).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, bends and creases in the packaging. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.75 in
  • Material: plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Darth Maul

Related Items

Hayao Miyazaki Master of Japanese Animation
Krull Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Re-Issue 2-CD Set
Last of the Mohicans Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Star Trek: Discovery Original Series Soundtrack Music by Jeff Russo
Day of the Dead Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set
Fighting Stars Magazine (June 1978) Bob Barker, Engelbert Humperdinck, Richard Benjamin [8892]
Masters of Kung Fu Magazine January 1994 – David Carradine, Sophia Crawford, Steve Abbate [189144]
Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986) [193117]
Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Book Based | Drama | Hasbro | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *