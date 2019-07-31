Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Minions King Bob Vinyl Figure 168

Funko POP Minions King Bob Vinyl Figure 168
Funko POP Minions King Bob Vinyl Figure 168
Funko POP Minions King Bob Vinyl Figure 168
Funko POP Minions King Bob Vinyl Figure 168

$34.99

$28.97


1 in stock


po07SKU: 190731-78544-1
UPC: 849803052430
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy
Studio: Funko
Details

Funko POP Minions King Bob Vinyl Figure 168. Figure stands 3.75 inches tall.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in very good shape with bends, creases and tears in outer box. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 3.8 in

Cast: Geoffrey Rush | Jon Hamm | Michael Keaton | Sandra Bullock | Steve Carell | Steve Coogan
Directors: Kyle Balda | Pierre Coffin
Project Name: Minions

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy | Funko | Toys & Figures

