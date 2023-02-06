Share Page Support Us
The In-Laws (1979) Original Press Publicity Photo Peter Falk, Alan Arkin [L99]

The In-Laws (1979) Original Press Publicity Photo Peter Falk, Alan Arkin [L99]
The In-Laws (1979) Original Press Publicity Photo Peter Falk, Alan Arkin [L99]
$14.19
$12.90
2 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The In-Laws (1979) Original Press Publicity Photo Peter Falk, Alan Arkin.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

